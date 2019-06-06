Moto G7 Price Cut – Now Available for Rs. 15,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, Motorola took the wraps off its Moto G7 series smartphones and launched a couple of devices in India. Now, in less than two months since its launch in the country, the Moto G7 has received a price cut. Notably, this is the first price cut that the Moto G7 has received since its launch.

While there is no official confirmation regarding the price cut on this Motorola smartphone, the offline retailers across the country are selling the device at Rs. 1,000 discount, claims IndiaShopps.com. This makes us believe that there is a price cut of Rs. 1,000 on the original pricing of the Moto G7.

Moto G7 Price Cut In India

Taking the price cut into effect, the Moto G7, which was launched for Rs. 16,999 is now priced at Rs. 15,999. Notably, this is the cost you will have to pay for the device featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. As of now, the device is available in two color options - Clear White and Ceramic Black.

As mentioned above, the offline retailers across the country are selling the Moto G7 at the reduced pricing. However, Flipkart is still selling the smartphone at the launch price of Rs. 16,999. The report adds that the e-commerce portal will revise the pricing and start offering it for Rs. 15,999 soon. But there is no clarity regarding when the same will be reflected.

Moto G7 - A Look At Its Specifications

To recap, the Moto G7 bestows a 6.2-inch LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2270 x 1070 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. As it goes with the trend, the device comes with a waterdrop notch. Under its hood, the device makes use of a Snapdragon 632 SoC clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage.

For imaging, the device comes with dual rear cameras comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. At its front, there is an 8MP selfie camera housed within the waterdrop notch. The Moto G7 features a 3D glass build, a P2i water repellent coating for splash resistance and a 3000mAh battery with support for Turbo Charge fast charging tech.

Should You Buy Moto G7 Now?

Talking about buying the Moto G7 at the new pricing, it is a good buy if you want a device that doesn't disappoint you with its performance. But if you can afford a relatively higher priced smartphone, then you can wait for a couple of more weeks as the Motorola One Vision is allegedly coming to India on June 20.