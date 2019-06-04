Motorola One Vision India Launch Pegged For June 20 – How About Competition? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola unveiled the latest Android One smartphone dubbed Motorola One Vision back in May at an event in Brazil. Now, it looks like the company is all set to launch this smartphone in the Indian market later this month. While there is no confirmation regarding the same, Motorola has started sending media invites for the launch of a premium device in India on June 20.

The media invites sent by the company does not reveal anything apart from the clue 'premium device'. As of now, Motorola One Vision is the only device that was recently launched by the company. Though the flagship Moto Z4 is also on cards, we cannot expect it to be launched in the country this early.

Motorola One Vision BIS Certification

Recently, this new Motorola smartphone was spotted on the BIS certification database hinting that it could be launched soon in India. However, there was no confirmation from the company regarding the same. Now, the 'Block Your Date' invitation gives us a clue that it could be the Motorola One Vision, which is coming soon to India.

Specifications And Features

This Motorola smartphone carries the credits of being the most affordable device featuring a punch-hole display design. The device was launched with an extra tall display with an aspect ratio of 21:9, which is the same aspect ratio seen in cinemas. This display is identical to the cinema-view display introduced on Sony Xperia 10 and 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019.

Under its hood, the One Vision features an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. For imaging, there is a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS and a 5MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera is a 25MP sensor housed inside the punch-hole. The other aspects of the smartphone include a 3500mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower fast charging.

How About Competition With Rivals?

Motorola One Vision could be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. Though this pricing is not officially confirmed, we can expect this price tag as the device is priced at 299 euros (approx. Rs. 23,500) in select markets. At this price point, this smartphone belonging to the Android One program will be a tough challenger to the Nokia and Asus smartphones that have similar specifications and pricing.

Even the Samsung Galaxy A70 launched recently in the country will be a stiff rival but it has better cameras. However, it will have an upper hand with its unique display with a punch-hole.