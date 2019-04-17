Samsung Galaxy A70 launched in India for Rs. 28,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy A70 is available in India from April 20 to April 30.

Samsung launched a slew of Galaxy A series smartphones last week. Now, one of these smartphones has been launched in India earlier than expected. Well, the talk is about the newly launched Galaxy A70 smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A70 was unveiled last week. A few days back, it was speculated that this smartphone will be launched in India sometime next week and will be priced under Rs. 30,000. Now, the company has launched this smartphone today and it is available for pre-order.

Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy A70 has been launched for Rs. 28,990 in India. It comes in one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is available in Black, Blue, and White colors. The smartphone will go on pre-order between April 20 and April 30. And, buyers who prebook it during this period can get their hands on the Samsung U Flex Bluetooth headset priced at Rs. 3,799 for just Rs. 999.

The sale of this smartphone will debut on May 1 across all the retail stores, Flipkart, Samsung Opera House and Samsung online store.

Samsung Galaxy A70 specifications

To recap, this smartphone runs Android 9 Pie topped with One UI. The device bestows a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under its hood, the device employs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which can be expanded further up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the optical front, the smartphone flaunts triple rear cameras at its rear. It has a primary 32MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a secondary 8MP ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a third 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The device also comes with a Scene Optimizer touted to analyze scenes across 20 modes and adjust the brightness, contrast and color to give an enhanced look. There are other features including Selfie Focus and AR Emoji.

The other goodies on board the Samsung smartphone include an on-screen fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port and Widevine L1 certification letting users stream HD videos. Also, it comes with Samsung Pay for easy transactions. The device gets the power from a 4500mAh battery has support for 25W fast charging technology.