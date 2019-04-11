Samsung Galaxy A70 officially announced with triple rear cameras and 25W fast charging News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The device has been introduced with two different RAM configurations including a 6GB RAM and an 8GB RAM option.

Samsung Galaxy A series has got another new smartphone in its lineup. The South Korean tech giant has announced two new Galaxy A smartphones yesterday including the Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A70. Both the smartphones have been making splashes online ahead of an official launch. Now, they have been introduced in the events held consecutively in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paulo. While the Galaxy A80 is a flagship offering by the company, the Galaxy A70 is a premium mid-range offering by the company.

Samsung Galaxy A70 hardware:

The mid-range Galaxy A70 makes use of a Snapdragon 675 processor, under its hood. The device has been introduced with two different RAM configurations including a 6GB RAM and an 8GB RAM option. Both the RAM variants offer 128GB of native storage to store files and data on the device.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 flaunts a massive 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display panel. The display offers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels with a wide 20:9 aspect ratio The display incorporates an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Unlike the Galaxy A80 which features a pop-up selfie camera, the Galaxy A70 comes with a dewdrop notch for the selfie camera. The notch on the top of the display houses a 32MP camera to capture selfies and for video calling.

The primary camera set up at the rear panel packs three lenses. The lenses the rear panel includes a 32MP main lens which is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP sensor for depth mapping.

Samsung Galaxy A70 software and connectivity:

The Samsung Galaxy A70 will come with Android 9 Pie OS topped with One UI skin. The connectivity aspects of the device include support for VoLTE, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. Completing the spec sheet is a big 4,500mAH battery unit which comes with a 25W fast charging support.