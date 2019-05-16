ENGLISH

    Motorola One Vision, the most affordable punch-hole display unveiled for ₹23,500

    Motorola One Vision has just 4 GB of RAM

    Motorola has finally unveiled the Motorola One Vision, the first Motorola smartphone with a punch-hole display or a circular cutout in the top-left corner of the display to house the selfie camera. Here is everything you need to know about the Motorola One Vision.

    Motorola One Vision, the most affordable punch-hole display unveiled

     

    Design

    The Motorola One Vision uses a gradient back panel, which is available in multiple colors, including blue and brown. The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a fingerprint sensor. The Motorola One Vision is also the first Motorola smartphone to use a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio screen, which is slightly taller than the typical smartphones with 16:9 or 18:9 or 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

    Specifications

    The Motorola One Vision has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass, offering a minimal bezel design. The Exynos 9609 SoC powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Exynos 9609 is an octa-core chipset with four powerful cores based on Cortex-A73 (2.2 GHz) and four power-efficient cores based on Cortex-A55 (1.7 GHz)

    The device offers a 3-in-2 SIM card slot, where it can accept two SIM cards or a SIM and a microSD card slot. The smartphone currently runs on stock Android (Android 9 Pie), and Motorola has promised to provide software updates for 24 months, and the device is most likely to receive two major Android upgrades.

    The Motorole One Vision has a dual camera setup at the back with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 25 MP high-resolution selfie camers inside the punch-hole cutout. A 3500 cell powers the smartphone with support for 15W Turbo Charging via the USB Type-C port and the device does include a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

    Pricing

    The Motorola One Vision will be available in Brazil and Europe from the 16th of May, where, the device retails for €300/$335/₹23,500. First set of buyers in Europe are also entitled to receive a complementary worth €130/$145/₹10,000.

     

