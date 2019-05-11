Motorola One Vision massive leak: Full specifications and pricing emerge online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Latest leak leaves nothing about Motorola One Vision for our imagination.

Motorola has scheduled to host an event in Brazil on May 15. At the event, the company is expected to launch a few devices including the Motorola One Vision smartphone. As per the latest speculation, the company is also believed to take the wraps off the Motorola Verve earbuds as well.

Recently, the renders of the upcoming smartphone hit the web showing us its design from all angles. Now, those at WinFuture via Android Police have shared the complete specifications, renders and more leaving nothing to our imagination. Besides this, the report also sheds light on the possible pricing of the smartphone ahead of its unveiling.

Motorola One Vision leaked specifications

As per the report, the Motorola One Vision will be launched with a 6.3-inch LCD CinemaVision display with a FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. It is speculated to get the power from a 2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 processor teamed up with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Also, there will be a microSD card slot facilitating expandable storage support.

For imaging, this upcoming Motorola smartphone is believed to feature dual cameras at its rear. The primary sensor is said to be a 48MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 and OIS. The secondary sensor is likely to be a 25MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The other goodies of the device that have been leaked include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, dual-SIM support, a USB Type-C port and NFC support.

Alleged One Vision pricing

Furthermore, the report sheds light on the alleged pricing of the upcoming Android One smartphone from the company. It speculated that the One Vision will be priced at 299 euros (approx. Rs. 23,500). The smartphone is likely to go on sale on May 16, which is the next day of its launch in Blue and Bronze colors. As it is an Android One phone, it will arrive with free and unlimited storage to store photos in high resolution.

Motorola Verve earbuds

Besides revealing the details of the One Vision, the report also speculates that the company will launch the Motorola Verve earbuds that will be priced at 130 euros (approx. Rs. 10,200). It goes on stating that the earbuds will be bundled with the smartphone as an introductory offer for early-bird buyers.