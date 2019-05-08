Motorola One Vision has a 48 MP camera with OIS: Launch on 15th of May News oi-Vivek Motorola One Vision is powered by an Exynos chipset

Motorola is all set to launch a new set of smartphones on the 15th of May in Brazil, where the company is most likely to launch the Moto Z4, Moto Z4 Play, and the Moto One Vision. The Moto Z4 and the Moto Z4 Play will be the flagship series from the brand, whereas, the Moto One Vision is expected to be a mid-tier smartphone.

48 MP optically-stabilized camera

Now, a fresh batch of renders has appeared online, which reveals some of the hidden features of the Motorola One Vision. Until now, we knew that the Motorola One Vision will feature a 48 MP primary camera, and the latest leak suggests that, the high-resolution camera sensor also comes with optical image stabilization with an f/1.7 aperture.

With a wider aperture and OIS, the Motorola One Vision will be able to capture steady shots even with the shaky hands and is expected to outperform the competition, especially in low-light photography. The smartphone is also expected to offer additional video recording features like super-slow-motion recording and time lapse.

The leak also suggests that the smartphone will have a rear-fingerprint sensor, so, no in-display fingerprint sensor, at least on the One Vision. The Motorola One Vision is the first Motorola smartphone based on the Exynos chipset, and the device uses the Exynos 9610 SoC, the same chipset that powers the Samsung Galaxy A50, which retails in India for Rs 19,999.

The Motorola One Vision will be available in multiple colors, including Blue and Brown with a 2.5D curved pattern design. This leak does support the earlier claim, that the smartphone will have a punch-hole display design, similar to the one found on the Samsung Galaxy S10.

As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Motorola One Vision. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the pricing and availability details for the upcoming Motorola smartphones.