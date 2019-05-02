Motorola One Vision with unique display to launch on 15th of May News oi-Vivek Motorola One Vision features a 48 MP primary camera

Motorola is all set for a new smartphone launch on the 15th of May 2019. This time around, the company is speculated to the launch the Moto One Vision, which is the first Motorola smartphone with a punch-hole display, similar to the Honor View20 or the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Like most of the Motorola smartphone launch, the event is held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where the company is most likely to showcase the next generation Motorola smartphone with state of the art display design. As of now, there is no confirmation on the launch of the Motorola One Vision in India.

Motorola One Vision alleged specifications

According to the recent leaks and rumors, the Motorola One Vision will feature an FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a punch-hole opening at the top right corner of the display, which houses the front-facing selfie camera setup.

It is speculated that, that the Exynos 9610 SoC powers the smartphone, which also powers the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is the most affordable smartphone from Samsung with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Motorola One Vision has a 2.5D curved back panel, which is most likely to be made out of plastic or polycarbonate. As of now, there is no information on the battery capacity of the device.

With respect to cameras, the device will have a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary RGB sensor, which can take native 12 MP images using pixel binning technology. In terms of RAM and storage, the base variant is expected to offer 3/4 GB of RAM with 32/64/128 GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The Motorola One Vision will run on Android 9 Pie with stock UI.

Considering the features mentioned above, the Motorola One Vision might cost up to Rs 20,000, and the device will compete against the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, and other mid-tier smartphones with potent hardware.

