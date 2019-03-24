Motorola One Vision looks premium with a punch hole display News oi-Vivek Motorola One Vision powered by Exynos 9610 SoC

Motorola is all set to launch a new Android smartphone, the Motorola One Vision with a punch-hole display, making it the first stock Android smartphone with a punch-hole cutout, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10.

The smartphone has a premium-looking design with a dual camera setup and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming innovation from Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone brand.

Motorola One Vision design

It looks like the Motorola One Vision has a premium looking design with an all-glass 2.5D curved unibody design. The device has a dual camera setup on the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a dual LED flash.

On the bottom, there is an Android One logo, and the device is most likely to run on stock Android OS based on Android 9 Pie.

Motorola One Vision specifications

The Motorola One Vision comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D tempered glass. The Exynos 9610 chipset powers the device, which is the same chipset that powers the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is available in India for Rs 19,990.

On the back, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera with a 5 MP depth camera. The camera setup looks similar to the one found on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. However, the Moto One Vision is most likely to use a Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor, instead of the Sony IMX 586 sensor, used on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The Moto One Vision is also one of the first smartphones that might receive Android 10 R OS, which is scheduled to go live at Google I/O 2019. Considering the features and specs sheet, the Motorola Moto One Power might be the most affordable smartphone with a punch hole display (at least at the time of launch).