Motorola One Vision, Motorola One Action likely in the pipeline

The punch-hole display design has come into the trend soon after the evolution of notch displays. While Samsung and Huawei were the first ones to launch smartphones with such a design, other manufacturers such as Motorola are following suit.

We have already come across reports that Motorola is working on a next-generation Android One smartphone called One Vision. We have seen a few reports regarding this device revealing that it will arrive with a punch-hole display to house to the selfie camera.

Motorola One Vision series

In a recent development, the infamous Twitter-based tipster Evan Blass reveals that the company has four variants of the One series smartphones. The tweet is vague as it does not divulge more details expect for the names of these variants. Going by the same, the devices in the One series are the Motorola One, Motorola One Power, Motorola One Vision and Motorola One Action. Given that the first two were announced last year, the other two are believed to be launched this year.

Motorola One Action — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 17, 2019

Motorola One Vision leaks

We have already come across the CAD renders of this upcoming Motorola smartphone. While these renders showed the design of the device, the leaked specifications were also revealed via a FCC listing. Going by the same, the Motorola One Vision is believed to feature a 6.2-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Under its hood, it is likely to use the Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC and arrive in multiple storage and RAM variants and get the power from a 3500mAh battery. For imaging, the renders reveal that there could be dual cameras at its rear with the primary sensor being a 48MP unit. In the meantime, speculations regarding the Motorola One Action suggest that there could be triple rear cameras on this one but this is yet to be confirmed.