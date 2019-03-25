Moto G7 and Motorola One launched in India for Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 13,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Motorola has launched two smartphones in India!

As teased earlier, Motorola launched the Moto G7 smartphone in India today. Notably, this is the second device in the G7 series to be launched in the country with the first one being the Moto G7 Power. Besides this, the company has also launched the Motorola One that was launched last year to the content. The Motorola One and Motorola One Power were announced last year but the former did not enter the Indian market so long.

While the Moto G7 runs stock Android, the Motorola One is an Android One smartphone as its name indicates. The G7 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box while the Motorola One runs Android 8.1 Oreo and can be upgraded to the latest iteration of the OS.

Price and availability

The Moto G7 is priced at Rs. 16,399 and comes in two colors - Ceramic Black and Clear White. The Motorola One has also been launched in similar color options and is priced at Rs. 13,999. Both these Motorola smartphones will go on sale via Flipkart and offline stores starting from today itself. The company has joined hands with Reliance Jio and buyers can get Rs. 2,200 instant cashback in the form of recharge vouchers credited to the MyJio app.

Moto G7 specifications

Announced earlier this year, the Moto G7 is fitted with a 6.24-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2270 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection as well. Under its hood, the device uses an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space along with support for 512GB of additional storage space. It comes with a water-repellent P2i coating, a dual camera module with 12MP + 5MP sensors at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera.

The other aspects of this smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Gps and a USB Type-C port. The device gets the power from a 3000mAh battery with 15W Turbo Charging.

Motorola One specifications

Talking about the Motorola One announced in August 2018, this smartphone adorns a 5.9-inch 2.5D curved display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It gets the power from a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded further up to 128GB.

At its rear, there is a dual camera module with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The other aspects of this device are an 8MP selfie camera, P2i water-repellent coating, a fingerprint sensor at its rear, standard connectivity features and a 3000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging.