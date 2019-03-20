Moto G7 India launch pegged for March 25 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Moto G7 is all set to be launched in India on March 25.

Earlier this week, Motorola started teasing the launch of the Moto G7 in India. However, there wasn't a clear information regarding when the launch might happen. Now, a fresh teaser shared by the company on Twitter reveals the exact launch date of the smartphone.

Moto G7 India launch date

Well, the company has taken to its official Twitter handle to confirm that the Moto G7 will be launched in India on March 25. Notably, the company announced four smartphones in the G7 series earlier this year. Of these, the Moto G7 Power was already launched in India for Rs. 13,999. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the second device in the lineup to the Indian market.

Though the launch date has been confirmed, the tweet shared by Motorola India Twitter handle does not divulge any details regarding the pricing and availability details of the Moto G7. However, it is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country. It remains to be seen if it will be an online-only offering. Notably, the Moto G7 Power is available via both Flipkart and offline stores.

Moto G7 specifications

The Moto G7 flaunts a 6.24-inch FHD+ Max Vision display with a resolution of 2270 x 1080 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a waterdrop notch along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It employs an octa-core 1.8GHz Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be expanded up to 512GB.

For imaging, the Motorola smartphone comes with a dual camera setup at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor having f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor having f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 3000mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower fast charging. The highlights of this device include the 3D glass build and P2i water repellent coating.