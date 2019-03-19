ENGLISH

    Motorola teases Moto G7 India launch on Twitter, launch expected soon

    Moto G7 flaunts a 6.24-inch inch display panel that offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2270 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 19:9.

    Motorola started the year 2019 with the launch of Moto G7 smartphone lineup. The successor to the company's mid-range G6 smartphone lineup, the G7 series was announced last month in an event held in Brazil. The new smartphone lineup comprises of Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Play. Recently, the Moto G7 Power was made available in the Indian market and now the Moto G7 is expected to make an entry soon in the Indian market.

    Motorola teases Moto G7 India launch on Twitter, launch expected soon

     

    Motorola has now officially announced that it is going to bring the Moto G7 smartphone in the Indian market. The company made this announcement on its official Twitter account and has also shared a teaser video of the same. The Twitter teaser suggests that it is only the standard Moto G7 variant which is to be launched in India. While there is no specific date revealed by the company, we can expect the launch sometimes soon in the coming days. Also, it is not immediately clear as to when we will see the remaining smartphones in the Moto G7 series in the Indian market.

    Moto G7 hardware:

    The Moto G7 is a mid-range smartphone by the company. It comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 632 chipset onboard that clocks at 1.8GHz. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM for all the multitasking and has 64GB of internal storage. The onboard memory of the smartphone is expandable up to 128GB using an external microSD card. It ships with Android 9 Pie OS and offers a stock Android UI experience.

     

    The smartphone flaunts a 6.24-inch inch display panel that offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2270 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a notch on top for the front camera and sensors. It comes with dual-lens primary camera setup and a single lens setup with the former being a 12MP+5MP sensors and the latter being an 8MP lens. The device is backed by a 3,000-mAh battery unit that comes with fast charging support.

    Read More About: motorola moto g7 news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
