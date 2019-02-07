Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play announced: Price, specs and features

As teased earlier, the next-generation Moto G7 smartphones were announced at an event in Brazil. These smartphones feature impressive battery life that can last all through the day and enhanced camera performance. As speculated earlier, the lineup comprises the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power.

All these smartphones run Android 9 Pie out of the box and sport a display notch of different sizes. These smartphones come with bezel-less displays, rear-mounted fingerprint sensors, support for 4G LTE and standard connectivity features. There are several camera-centric software optimizations including Smart Composition, Super Slow Motion at 250fps and Auto Smile Capture.

Moto G7 specifications

The Moto G7 flaunts a 6.24-inch FHD+ Max Vision display with a resolution of 2270 x 1080 pixels. It employs an octa-core 1.8GHz Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be expanded up to 128GB. The device comes with a dual camera module with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, it comes with an 8MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.2. The device gets power from a 3000mAh battery.

Moto G7 Plus specifications

When it comes to the Moto G7 Plus, the smartphone has a similar display, RAM, storage and battery as the G7. The difference is that it makes use of an 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC and the microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space. The imaging aspects include a dual camera module with a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. This camera also supports Optical Image Stabilization. The selfie camera is a 12MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Moto G7 Power specifications

Moto G7 Power adorns a relatively smaller 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The device uses a Snapdragon 632 SoC as the Moto G7 paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space that can be expanded further. It flaunts a single 12MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The highlight of this smartphone is its capacious 5000mAh battery touted to deliver nearly 55 hours of talk time.

Moto G7 Play specifications

Finally, the Moto G7 Play, the most inexpensive model among the latest offerings, flaunts a 5.7-inch Max Vision display with a HD+ resolution of 1512 x 720 pixels. This one also uses the same Snapdragon 632 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space supporting up to 128GB of additional storage. This one has a similar camera configuration as the G7 Power and gets the power from a 3000mAh battery.

Price and availability

The Moto G7 is priced at $299 (approx. Rs. 21,300) while the Moto G7 Plus is priced at 300 euros (approx. Rs. 25,000). The Moto G7 Power is priced at $249 (approx. Rs. 17,800) and the G7 Play is priced at $199 (approx. Rs. 14,000).

These phones will go on sale in Brazil and Mexico starting from today and will be followed by India, Canada and US starting from mid-February. As of now, the company has not revealed when exactly these four Motorola phones will arrive in India.