Motorola One and One Power Android One smartphones announced, coming to India in October

Finally, the Motorola One and Motorola One Power smartphones have been unveiled at the IFA 2018 in Berlin. As leaked before, both are Android One smartphones with a display notch that takes the aspect ratio of the screen to 19:9. Running Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, these smartphones will get the Android 9.0 Pie and Android Q updates. There will be three years of support for security updates from the global launch date.

Though there are some identical features, both these smartphones differ to some extent. The One Power has better specifications such as a FHD+ display while the Motorola One has an HD+ display. And, the Motorola One Power comes with a capacious 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging. Notably, the Moto E5 Plus also uses a 5000mAh battery.

Motorola One specifications

This smartphone bestows a 5.9-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The device makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

For imaging, there is a dual rear camera module with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The other goodies of this smartphone include P2i water-repellent nano coating, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a 3000mAh battery with support for TurboPower fast charging.

Motorola One Power specifications

This is an upgraded smartphone with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The hardware smartphone gets the power from a Snapdragon 636 SoC based on 14nm processor with Adreno 509 GPU with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. It also has a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB of additional storage.

For imaging, there is a dual-camera setup with 16MP + 5MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera. While the connectivity aspects are identical to those of the Motorola One, it has a 5000mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging.

Price and availability

Motorola One is priced at €299 (approx. Rs. 24,780) and will be available in select countries from September. Motorola One Power will be launched in India in October but its pricing remains unknown.