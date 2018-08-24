Motorola One Power complete specs, features and render leak

Motorola introduced a new P series smartphone lineup in China with the launch of the Motorola P30 a few days back. Besides this, the company is also expected to come up with more devices such as the P30 Note and P30 Play in the country. But these are not the only ones that the company is prepping to announce.

We have already come across reports suggesting that the Lenovo-owned brand is all set to launch Motorola One and Motorola One Power smartphones. These devices have already been spotted on benchmark and certification websites. And, we have seen the live images of the upcoming smartphone duo from the brand.

Now, a 91mobiles report has come with the complete specifications of the One Power and a new render of the device as well. Let's take a look at these details over here.

Leaked render

The newly leaked render doesn't confirm if the device will have a unibody design and sport a plastic or metal body. But it shows the display notch housing the selfie camera, LED flash unit, earpiece and sensors. At its rear, there appears to be a dual-camera module with the two lenses positioned vertically along with an LED flash module in the middle. There is a fingerprint sensor at the rear of the smartphone and a 3.5mm headphone jack too.

Motorola One Power specifications

The report also reveals the specifications of the Motorola One Power. The leaked spec sheet reveals the presence of a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 81%. The device appears to boot Android 8.1 Oreo with some tweaks made by Motorola.

Under its hood, it will have an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. The processor appears to be paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The imaging aspects include a 16MP primary camera sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with LED flash and portrait mode. It might be launched with a 12MP selfie camera with a dedicated flash unit and software-based bokeh mode.

The leaked spec sheet goes on revealing that the smartphone could make use of a capacious 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and a USB Type-C port. With such a battery, this smartphone might compete against the likes of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1.