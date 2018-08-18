Motorola One gets certification with 19:9 display, dual camera and more

Motorola One has grabbed a lot of attention in the last couple on month. The smartphone is said to be the Android One powered smartphone from the company. Now the phone with model number XT1941 has been spotted on the TENAA which is a Chinese certification website after the live images of the phone surfaced on the web. The previous live images and TENAA certification was the P30 smartphone which was introduced in China earlier this week.

The latest listing suggests that the smartphone will come with a glass back. It will also sport a 5.86-inch HD+ display along with an aspect ratio of 19:9 with a notch on the top. The TENAA listing suggests that the smartphone will be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core SoC it might be Snapdragon 626 or 630.

The smartphone will be backed by a 6GB of RAM with 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage. On the optical front, the phone will offer a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor, and a secondary camera along with an LED flash placed in the centre of both the camera sensors.

TENNA listing suggests that the phone will come with four camera sensor, which means the front panel will also house dual camera sensors.

The image render shows a metal frame and a Motorola logo on the front panel of the screen. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the rear panel with a Motorola logo, similar to the P30. However, the image on TENAA listing doesn't show any Android One branding on the back. So there are possibilities that it might not launch as an Android One smartphone in China.

On the connectivity part, the Motorola One will offer 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS. The smartphone is fueled by a 3000mAh battery with fast charging.

The Motorola One is expected to arrive in black, gold and white/silver color option. The smartphone is expected to go official along with the Motorola One Power at the IFA later this month.