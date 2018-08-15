Motorola P30 announced with Face Unlock, AI dual rear cameras and more

As assured, Motorola hosted an event in China on Wednesday to launch the flagship Moto Z3 and affordable Moto E5 Plus smartphones. The Chinese variants of these phones are similar to their global variants with only minor differences. In addition to these devices, the company also took the wraps off the recently rumored Motorola P30, which surfaced in leaks and speculations recently.

Motorola P30 price and availability

Motorola P30 will be available for purchase in China starting September 15. The device will be available in Black, White, Blue + Purple gradient colors. It has been launched in two variants - the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. These variants of the P30 are priced at 2099 yuan (approx. Rs. 21,000) and 2499 yuan (approx. Rs. 25,000).

For now, there is no word regarding the global release of this Motorola smartphone. We can expect the company to reveal its plans about the same in the coming weeks.

Motorola P30 specifications and features

Motorola's latest offering bestows a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. As there is a notch at the top of the display, it has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen has a 2.5D curved glass layer on top. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core 14nm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. This processor is teamed up with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of default storage space. It is touted that this processor supports AI-powered graphics acceleration for users to enjoy a smooth gaming experience.

For imaging, the Motorola P30 bestows a dual-camera setup at its rear with 16MP and 5MP sensors positioned vertically at the top left corner of the rear panel. This camera comes with AI-powered features such as AR mode and LED flash. At the front, there is a 12MP selfie snapper with AI-powered Portrait Mode and beautification features.

The smartphone gets the power from a 3000mAh with support for 18W fast charging. The device comes with both a fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock support. Like the other Motorola smartphones, this one comes with a water-repellent nano-coating instead of an IP certification.