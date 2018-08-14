ENGLISH

Motorola P30 leaked images reveal AI camera, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and more

Latest leaked images disclose the specification of Motorola's upcoming P30. All you need to know about the Motorola P30.

    Earlier it has been reported that the Motorola P30, P30 Note and P30 Play surfaced on Moto's official website in China, and the smartphones with model number XT1943 and XT1942 got certified recently are expected to be P30 and P30 Note, respectively. Now, the latest images and specifications of the smartphones have surfaced on the web which has indicated a similar design to one available on Lenovo Z5 that was introduced in June.

    Motorola P30 leaked images reveal AI camera, 6GB RAM and more

    The specifications of the smartphone are also expected to be similar to the Lenovo Z2. The handset is expected to come with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display along with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, it can also be expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card. The image leaks also reveal that the P30 will come with a top-notch on the screen, just like the one available on iPhone X.

    On the optical front, the smartphone is expected to sport a dual rear camera with the combination of a 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 1.25μm pixel size, 5MP secondary rear camera. At the font, the Motorola P30 is said to house a 12MP camera sensor, with a f/1.8 aperture for selfies and video calling.

    Motorola P30 leaked images reveal AI camera, 6GB RAM and more

    On the connectivity part, the Motorola P30 is said to offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS. It also has a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. The smartphone will also be expected to come with a hybrid dual SIM slot (nano + nano / microSD).

    The Motorola P30 is expected to fueled by a 3000mAh non-removable battery with fast charging. It will run on Android 8.1 (Oreo). The smartphone is said to arrive in white, black, and Aurora Blue color option. The P30 series is expected to go official on August 15.

    We will get the exact price for the smartphone once the phone will go official. We can also expect the Indian and global launch soon after the launch in China.

    Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
