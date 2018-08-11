Motorola P30, P30 Note and P30 Play listed on official site ahead of August 15 event

Earlier this month, Motorola unveiled the Moto Z3 at an even in Chicago. Soon after the announcement, the brand revealed that it will host a launch event in China on August 15. As this news came after the Moto Z3 launch, there were speculations that the device could be launched in China in the coming days along with the Moto One and Moto One Power.

However, it looks like the brand has different plans. We say so as Motorola has listed three new smartphones on its official Chinese website. These smartphones are dubbed Motorola P30, P30 Note and P30 Play. It looks like these new P series smartphones will be launched in China at the event on August 15.

Motorola P30 series details

The official listings of the Motorola P30 series smartphones revealed by MySmartPrice do not shed much light on the possible specification. The only aspects revealed by these listings are the memory configurations and color options. Going by the same, the Motorola P30 is said to be launched in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. The device is expected to be launched in Jade White, Aurora and Bright Black color variants.

From its moniker, the Motorola P30 Play is believed to be the most affordable one in the P30 series. It is listed in one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM in Bright Black and Jade White colors. The P30 Note is said to the top-end variant in the lineup. It is likely to be launched in two storage options - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. This one is said to be launched only in the Bright Black color option.

Mystery remains unsolved

Though the storage configurations and color variants have come to light, there are no images in these official listings. The lack of images and pricing information intensify the mystery surrounding the Motorola P series smartphones those have emerged out of nowhere.

Could be Android One smartphones

Motorola was speculated to unveil two smartphones - Moto One and Moto One Power under the Android One program alongside the Moto Z3. However, these smartphones haven't seen the light of the day till date. We can expect these devices to be launched in China with different monikers (the P30 series probably).