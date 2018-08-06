Motorola to take wraps off a new device on August 15

Motorola has confirmed through its official Weibo account that it will be launching a new device on August 15. The Lenovo-owned company recently announced its Moto Z3 smartphone in the US. The company is expected to announce the same device at its China event.

Recently, the TENAA telecom regulatory in China has approved devices like Moto Z3 Play, Moto E5 Plus, and Motorola One. It is likely that the August 15 event might see the launch of multiple smartphones.

The poster for the event doesn't reveal any information apart from the event date. However, through another Weibo post, the company has hinted that the Moto Z3 that was recently launched in the US may debut in China. The number 5 on the poster could be hinting towards the 5G Moto Mod that might go official with the Moto Z3.

The Moto Z3 comes with a 6-inch Super AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC backed by 4GB of RAM. It will be fuelled by a 3000mAh battery and will have 64GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage. Other features include Android 8.1 Oreo, dual 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, side-mounted fingerprint and Moto Mods accessories support.

The TENAA certification has revealed that the Moto Z3 Play will be powered by a Snapdragon 636 with 4GB/6GB RAM, and 64GB,128GB ROM. It will be equipped with a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup, alongside an 8MP front camera and a 3000mAh battery.

It will also run the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and sport a 6-inch Super AMOLED display with a side mounted fingerprint sensor. The Moto E5 for the Chinese consumers will have better specifications compared to the international model. The TENAA listing shows it has a bigger 5000mAh battery with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The TENAA certifications of Motorola One and One Power phones have revealed that some of their specs will be similar. Both devices are said to boast a notched screen of 6.18-inches with FHD+ resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. They are also speculated to be powered by a 1.8-GHz octa-core processor. It will have a 16MP + 5MP dual camera setup. Previous reports suggest that both devices will be launched as Android One devices.