Moto One Power TENAA listing reveals specs and images

Lately, the upcoming Motorola Android One smartphone - Moto One Power was spotted on a TENAA listing. Now, the certification database has revealed the images and key specifications of the smartphone. Notably, this smartphone has already received the 3C certification. It is expected to be one of the devices to be unveiled by the company at the August 2 launch event.

TENAA certification listing

The alleged Moto One Power with the model number XT1942-1 is said to have received the certification. The listing shows that the device could arrive with support for TD-LTE, LTE FDD, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, GPS, CDMA 1X and CDMA 2000 networks. It is also believed that the device will have dual SIM support.

Furthermore, it has revealed some key specifications. According to 91mobiles, the Moto One Power is likely to flaunt a 6.18-inch display and a 4850mAh battery. Notably, this contradicts with a leaked promotional poster hinting at a 3780mAh battery.

Rumored Moto One Power specs

When it comes to specifications, the Moto One Power is believed to bestow a 6.2-inch FHD+ display. The Android One smartphone is likely to get the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. For imaging, the device is rumored to feature a dual-camera setup with 12MP and 5MP sensors.

Leaked images of Moto One Power

The TENAA listing of the device has also revealed the images of the smartphone. These images show the presence of a dual-camera setup at its rear with the two lenses positioned vertically. The LED flash module appears to sit between the two lenses. Also, it seems to have a fingerprint sensor embedded into the Motorola batwing logo at the top center of the rear panel. The power and volume keys are seen to be placed at the right edge of the upcoming Motorola smartphone.

August 2 launch likely

It looks like this will not be the only Android One smartphone from Motorola. The company is rumored to launch another one allegedly dubbed Moto One at the August 2 event in Chicago. We have already seen that the Moto Z3 flagship will also be unveiled at the event.

Earlier today, we came across reports that the Moto C2 received certification in Brazil. This tipped that the smartphone could also be unveiled at the launch event early next month. The Moto C2 is rumored to be an entry-level smartphone running Android Go.