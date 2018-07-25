Moto C2 spotted on certification site; to be unveiled on August 2

Back in May, the first official renders of the Moto C2 surfaced online. This was followed by an FCC certification of the smartphone in June. The certification listing confirmed that it will be an entry-level smartphone and the first Android Go device from Motorola's stable.

Last month, we came across official teasers for a Motorola event slated to happen on August 2 in Chicago. At its event, the Moto C2 is expected to go official alongside the Moto Z3 flagship smartphone and the Moto One and Moto One Power. Notably, the latter models are expected to be Android One smartphones.

Given that the August 2 announcement isn't far away, the Moto C2 has been spotted on the National Telecommunications Agency of Brazil, ANATEL. According to 91mobiles, the certification agency reveals that the smartphone carries the model number XT1920-19.

Key Moto C2 details are out

Similar to the FCC listing, the ANATEL listing also reveals some of the key details. Going by the same, the device will arrive with dual-SIM and 4G LTE as well. Though these aspects have been confirmed, none of the specifications have been revealed by the certification agency.

Previous reports have tipped that the Moto C2 could arrive with 1GB RAM and 16GB of default storage space. The device is likely to boast a battery of 2000mAh capacity. The entry-level specifications make sense as it is expected to be an Android Go smartphone. The device is likely to measure 147.88 mm tall and 71.22 mm wide. The other specifications of the Moto C2 remain unknown for now.

Alleged design revealed by renders

The previously leaked renders of the Moto C2 give us a glance at the design of the smartphone. It looks like it will feature a polycarbonate body as seen in the previous models from Motorola, the Moto E4 smartphones to be precise. The camera at the rear seems to be housed in a circular ring. It looks like the Motorola Android Go smartphone will arrive with a conventional 16:9 aspect ratio display surrounded by thick bezels.

Having said that the Moto C2 was spotted at the Brazilian certification website, we can expect the smartphone to be announced sometime soon. Until then, we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the device.