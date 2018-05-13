First Moto C2 and Moto C2 Plus renders are out

Last year, Lenovo-owned Motorola announced a new C series of smartphones for the first time. After creating a lot of buzz, the Moto G6 lineup was announced in April. While these phones are awaiting their global release, the rumor mills have started focusing on the Moto Z3 Play likely to go official in the coming months. Eventually, the Moto C series for this year were overshadowed for so long.

This situation appears to have changed now as the first renders of the Moto C2 and Moto C2 Plus smartphones have surfaced online. A report by 91mobiles has revealed the first renders of the successor to last year's cheapest Motorola phones. These renders show slight changes in the design and features. However, the specifications remain unknown.

Moto C2 design

The next-generation Moto C smartphones are seen to feature the same polycarbonate body as the yesteryear models. At the rear, the camera seems to be redesigned but it is housed in a circular housing. Notably, these smartphones appear to be similar to the Moto E4 smartphones. And, the design language is in line with the recent devices from the company.

What to expect?

These smartphones appear to flaunt conventional 16:9 aspect ratio screens surrounded by thick bezels. The Plus variant is seen to feature a fingerprint sensor at the bottom bezel. Otherwise, both the handsets have a selfie camera with a dedicated LED flash for better low-light selfies. This aspect will make these new phones appealing for the selfie lovers as these will fit into their budget.

For now, there is no word regarding the specifications and other features of the Moto C series of smartphones. Given that it will be the cheapest ones from the company, we can expect to see entry-level specifications. Also, we cannot expect these two phones to run Android P out of the box. We say so as the original C series smartphones run Android Nougat since their the announcement.

As these are the first renders of the upcoming Motorola devices, we can expect more details to hit the web in the coming weeks.