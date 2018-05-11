Moto Z3 Play design and specifications surfaces online

Motorola introduced the Moto Mods with the launch of the Moto Z series of smartphone, which will enable users to attain additional functionality on a smartphone. And now, the company is all set to launch the third iteration of the same. According to a tweet posted by a tipster Evan Blass, the Moto Z3 Play will have a premium glass design with a slim profile. Additionally, the image also reveals that the device retains the Moto Mod connectors which are similar to the first and second generation. Which means, the already existing Moto Mods will be compatible even with the third-gen Moto Z smartphones.

Design

The Moto Z3 Play has been completely resigned compared to its predecessor. This time, the device has an all-glass design with a metallic mid-frame, which makes this device look a lot premium. The smartphone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, something similar to the one found on the previous generation Sony flagship smartphones. Overall, the smartphone looks a lot cleaner and resemble the recently launched Moto G6 series. This is also the first Moto Z series smartphone that endeavours the new 18:9 aspect ratio.

Specifications of the Moto Z3 Play

The smartphone has a 6.1 inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ 2160 x 1080px resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio along with four-sided rounded off corners. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset which also powers the entry-level smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. This powerhouse is paired with 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM and a user will be able to choose between either 32 GB or 64 GB onboard storage. Additionally, the phone also comes with a micro SD card slot for memory expansion. For this, a user has to compromise with the secondary SIM card slot, as the device has a hybrid SIM slot, which can accept either two SIM cards or a SIM and a micro SD card (up to 2 TB).

The smartphone has a dual primary camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and a secondary 8 MP sensor. Similarly, the mobile has a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera, which is expected to offer face unlock. The phone has a 3000 mAh sealed battery with a USB type C port for Turbo Charging and data transfer. Like most of the premium smartphones, the Moto Z3 Play also misses out on a 3.5 mm headphone jack and this is the first Moto Z Play series smartphone to do so.

