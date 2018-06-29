Moto One with glass back leaks; to be unveiled with Moto One Power and Moto Z3 on August 2

Motorola will host a launch event on August 2 at its headquarters in Chicago, US. The company has posted a video regarding the event on its official YouTube page. There are speculations that the company might unveil the Moto One Power and Moto Z3 smartphones at the launch event. Fresh information reveals that there could be another product joining these phones. A new smartphone allegedly dubbed Moto One is said to accompany the other devices on August 2.

A recent report by Android Headlines has revealed the renders of the Moto One smartphone along with that of the One Power. It is believed that the device will be another Android One smartphone in addition to the already rumored Moto One Power. It is said to be smaller than the One Power but we aren't sure if it will have a smaller or more compact screen.

Moto One renders leak

From the leaked renders as seen in the image above, it looks like both the Moto One and One Power will have a similar design. By saying design we mean the notched display. However, the chin on the One Power appears to be relatively thinner. The other difference is that the Moto One seems to have a glass back while there is a matte finish back on the One Power.

The other difference is in the dual rear camera design. The Moto One appears to feature a dual-tone LED flash while the One Power seems to have a single LED flash. The renders also reveal that we can expect the Android One smartphone from Motorola to arrive in Black and White colors. The Android One branding is visible at the bottom of the rear panel. Also, the Moto One features a fingerprint sensor, which could be embedded into the Motorola branding at the top center of the rear panel.

Could be betting big on Android One

Given that the company is speculated to bring two Android One smartphones, it looks like Motorola is betting high on the Android One category. And, it isn't surprising as this platform offers a clean Google-esque UI and software experience. Also, these smartphones receive prompt updates.

We need to wait for an official confirmation from Motorola regarding the announcements to be lined up for the August 2 event.