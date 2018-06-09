Motorola One Power full specs leak: Snapdragon 636, dual cameras and more

Lately, we have been coming across reports suggesting that Motorola is working on an Android One smartphone likely to be dubbed Motorola One Power. Given that the Moto X5 has been axed, it is believed that it could the Moto X4 sequel. We have already seen leaked photos of the smartphone. Now, its full specifications are out, thanks to a leaked promotional poster.

As seen in the image above, the leaked photo comes from TechieNize reveals the complete specifications of the Motorola One Power. It also has an image of the smartphone showing the front and back design and its name too. However, the authenticity of the details is yet to be confirmed.

Motorola One Power specifications

Going by the leaked photo, the Android One smartphone from Motorola could flaunt a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. From the design in the poster, it is clear that there will be a notch at the top of the screen to provide room for the selfie camera and sensors. While the aspect ratio of the screen remains unknown, we can expect it to be 19:9 as there is a notch.

Under its hood, the smartphone from Motorola's stable is likely to employ a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. This processor could be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB default memory capacity, which can be further expanded using a microSD card.

The device is seen to sport a dual-camera setup at its rear with the two lenses positioned vertically. It is said to comprise of a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. On the software front, the device is likely to run Android 8.1 Oreo. A 3780mAh battery is said to keep the lights of the device turned on.

Some of these specifications are contradictory to those we saw earlier. Previous reports suggested the presence of a 16MP+5MP dual camera module at its rear and a 16MP selfie camera. Also, it was said to arrive with 6GB RAM while the recent one shows 4GB RAM. Probably, we can expect two variants of the smartphone to be launched by the company.

As mentioned above, this is not officially confirmed and we need to wait for the company to reveal something regarding the alleged One Power.