ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Motorola One Power live image with a notch display hits the web

Hands-on image of the Motorola One Power emerges online.

By:

Related Articles

    Earlier this week, we came across a leaked render of the Motorola One Power smartphone. The render showed that it won't be a regular Moto device but feature a Motorola branding. Now, we have another leak adding more evidence to the existence of the smartphone. This time, we can see the notched display in closeup.

    Motorola One Power live image with a notch display hits the web

    Those at 91mobiles have managed to get their hands on the alleged Motorola One Power. The image shows the notch on top of the display similar to the one we have seen on the iPhone X and several other smartphones.

    It appears to have thin bezels at the sides as seen on a number of smartphones that exist right now. But the bezel at the bottom is relatively thicker. The notch is seen to house the selfie camera, earpiece and sensors.

    Android One smartphone

    As its name indicates, there are speculations that the Motorola One Power will be an Android One smartphone. Though it will run on Android, the version used to power this device will be a lightweight one. The device appears to have premium specifications such as dual rear cameras stacked vertically.

    For now, there is no confirmation on the other details of the smartphone such as its pricing, launch date and specifications. We can expect more details to surface online in the form of leaks and speculations in the coming days or weeks.

    Motorola Moto G4 Plus Highlighted Features

    Motorola One Power to be released globally

    Notably, this is not the first Android One smartphone from Motorola. Back in 2017, the company launched the Android One edition of the Moto X4 in the US. The highlight of this smartphone is the support for Google's Project Fi.

    This time, it is speculated that the company will bring the rumored Android One smartphone to the global markets instead of limiting it only to the US market. We can expect the company to launch the device in India and other Asian markets too. However, we cannot come to any conclusion until the company reveals an official word regarding the smartphones and its details. Let's wait for the same to be confirmed soon.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue