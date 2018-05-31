Motorola One Power with a display notch to be Moto’s next Android One phone

Motorola announced the Moto G6 and Moto E5 series smartphones in April. While we expect the G6 series to be launched in India on June 4, the Moto Z3 Play is rumored to be unveiled on June 6 in Brazil. The fresh information is that the company is working on an Android One smartphone likely to be dubbed Motorola One Power. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same, a render of the alleged device has hit the web.

Those at Android Headlines have shared a render of what is alleged to be the Motorola One Power. The leaked official render suggests an iPhone X-like design with a notch on top of the display and an edge-to-edge display dominating the front. The notch appears to have two circular holes (probably for the image sensors) and an earpiece too.

When it comes to the rear panel, the Motorola One Power is believed to arrive with a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor with the iconic Motorola logo. The two camera sensors appear to be positioned vertically similar to the rear camera module seen on the iPhone X. The Android One branding is also seen at the rear. There appears to be a USB Type-C port and a speaker grill at the bottom of the device. But it is contradictory to see the Motorola branding at the front instead of Moto as on the other smartphones from the company.

Moto X4 Android One

This is not the first Android One smartphone from Motorola. Last year, the Moto X4 Android One Edition was announced in the US with support for Google's Project Fi. It carried the credits of being the first Android One device from the company. Unlike the Moto X4 Android One Edition, which was exclusive to the US, the device in question is believed to be meant for the global markets.

As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing and availability of this Android One smartphone from Motorola. Even the specifications of the device unknown. We can expect to come across further details in the near future. Also, an official confirmation from the company is awaited.