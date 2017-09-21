Moto X4 Android One officially announced: Exclusively made for Google Project Fi

After hearing rumors about Moto X4 Android One smartphone, the company has finally made it official. Well, Motorola has collaborated with Google to bring out the new device which will be working on Project Fi (Google's virtual mobile network).

Project Fi has been designed to make users' wireless experience fast, easy and fair-with access to both Wi-Fi and cellular networks for making phone calls, messaging and data services basically at no extra cost.

However, the company's decision to launch Moto X4 Android One version was mainly to address the people's demand for a better phone. "Many of you have asked us for more options for high-quality, affordable devices that work with Project Fi. We've heard you and we're excited to launch our newest phone for Project Fi: the Android One Moto X4," the company said in its blog post.

Google has also stated, "We took some important steps with Android One earlier this month by expanding the program to bring a fresh, secure software experience designed by Google to more high-quality devices no matter the price point. The launch of Android One Moto X4 on Project Fi is the next step in our commitment to work with more partners and expand Android One to new places."

Packed with a pure Android experience, advanced hardware, and great network connectivity, here's a closer look at what you'll get with the new Android One Moto X4.

Best-in-class software experience designed by Google Like all Android One phones, Android One Moto X4 runs a pure Android experience, with a clean software design and a carefully curated set of preinstalled apps to give users just what they need. As such, the smartphone comes optimized for the Google Assistant to help users get more done, and it also offers high-quality video calling with Google Duo. The main aspect though, users will get access to the latest updates from Android, like Android Oreo before the end of the year. Google has said that Android One Moto X4 will be among the first to receive an upgrade to Android P as well. Under the hood The Android One Moto X4 comes with a 5.2-inch full HD LTPS IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU which is paired with 650MHZ Adreno 508 GPU and 3GB of RAM. The device offers 32GB storage which is further expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. Talking about the cameras, the handset comes with a 12MP dual autofocus Pixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture + 8MP ultra-wide angle with a 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture camera system at the rear. At the front, Moto X4 Android One is equipped with a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, and an adaptive low light mode. All day battery and top of the line security The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh non-removable battery and Android software features like battery saver. The handset comes with a 15W TurboPower charger the delivers 6 hours of power in just 15 minutes. Android One Moto X4 comes with built-in malware protection from Google Play Protect, which works around the clock to keep the device, data, and apps safe. Price and availability The Android One Moto X4 is priced at $399 (approximately Rs. 25,658) and it comes in Super Black and Sterling Blue colors. The smartphone is available only in the U.S. on Project Fi's network. Customers can pre-order the phone on the Project Fi website as of now. Old Nexus smartphone users can also trade in their device for a new Moto X4, via Google's new trade-in program. Select Nexus devices will get up to $165 (approximately Rs. 10,637) off. Apart from all these, the official India launch of the standard Moto X4 version has been set for October 3. So we do have something to look forward to.