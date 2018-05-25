Moto Z3 Play will launch on the 6th of June

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play in India on the 4th of June. Similarly, the company is all set to launch the first smartphone under the Moto Z3 banner, the Moto Z3 Play in Brazil on the 6th of June 2018. The company has started sending press invites for the launch event with a typical Motorola style banner.

The Moto Z3 Play will be the most affordable smartphone from the flagship Z3 series, which will come with the goodness of support for Moto MODS. Considering the leaks and specifications of the Z3 Play moniker, the smartphone will be backward compatible, which means, one can use first and second generation Moto MODS with the Moto Z3 Play smartphone.

Moto Z3 Play leaked specifications

The Moto Z3 Play is believed to feature an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage capacity. On the imaging front, this Motorola smartphone is believed to arrive with a dual-camera module at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. Word is that this device will not feature an audio jack as the document does not reveal any information regarding the component.

The other aspects to expect from this upcoming Motorola smartphone include a glass build at the rear, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3000mAh battery. The battery is said to support TurboPower charging technology, which will offer half a day of usage time in just half an hour of charging.

The Moto Z3 Play is likely to be announced with Android Oreo out of the box. Similar to the other smartphones from the company, this one might also provide a stock Android-like experience. We can expect the smartphone to receive the Android P update in the near future.

Conclusion

Considering the chipset, display, RAM, and storage offered on the Moto Z3 it will be a great mid-tier smartphone. However, there are many smartphones with the same set of specifications except for the support for Moto MODS. Motorola should really price the Moto Z3 Play aggressively to make it a successful product.

