Motorola One Power specs and renders surface online

By now, it is known that Motorola is working on a new smartphone based on Android One called Motorola One Power. This smartphone is believed to feature dual rear cameras as the iPhone X. The device is yet to be certified by FCC, TENAA and others for us to know its specifications but there are leaks and speculations hinting at the specs. We have also come across the leaked images and renders of the smartphone quite a few times.

A Twitter-based tipster Andri Yatim has revealed most specifications of the smartphone along with a couple of press renders. These renders show the rear of the smartphone in full glory. The Motorola One Power is seen to sport dual cameras at the rear alongside a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The bottom rear panel has the Android One branding too.

Talking about the front design, the iPhone X-like notch is also seen clearly but it appears to be wider this time. The chin is relatively thicker and has the Motorola branding in addition to the M batwing logo at the rear, which could double as the fingerprint sensor.

Motorola One Power rumored specs

On the specifications front, the Motorola One Power smartphone is likely to adorn a FHD+ display. The screen size seems to be unknown for now but we can expect it to be around 6 inches. At its core, this device is believed to make use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB default memory capacity.

For imaging, the Android One smartphone in the making is said to flaunt a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera is expected to be a 16MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture. The other goodies rumored to be a part of the device include 4G VoLTE, GPS, dual SIM support, NFC, Wi-Fi, and a 3780mAh battery.

However, these specifications are based on the tweet posted by the tipster. We need to consider these as speculations until we get an official confirmation from Motorola regarding the Android One phone.