Moto X5 may not see the light of day; Motorola to focus on Moto G, E and Z lines

Motorola may not launch the Moto X5 this year, reports Android Police. The publication seems to have obtained this information from sources familiar to Motorola's plans. While there is no official word yet, the company seems to have made this decision after sacking a large number of employees from its Chicago office.

Motorola never confirmed the existence of the Moto X5, but details of the smartphone leaked earlier this year. As per the anonymous source, the company is scraping the Moto X lineup to focus more on the Moto G, Moto E and Moto Z series of smartphones. Well, the Moto X lineup may return at some point, but the chances are unlikely. This news might disappoint Motorola fans, as Moto X series of smartphones are quite popular.

On the upside, Motorola will continue to support and develop Moto Mods. That said, it will only stick to Mods that are practical and profitable. Well, something is always better than nothing.

The previous leaks have suggested that the Moto X5 will come with a full-screen design and an iPhone X-like notch at the top. When it comes to specifications, the smartphone was said to sport a 5.9-inch FHD+ display with the trending aspect ratio of 18:9.

On the optics front, the Moto X5 was rumored to feature a total of four cameras, with dual cameras at both the front and back. In terms of software, it was likely to arrive pre-installed with Android 8.0 Oreo OS with its custom UI on top.

Since the Moto X5 is allegedly canceled, Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play, Moto E5 and Moto Z3 Play. All of these smartphones have been subject to rumors since the beginning of 2018. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto E5 have even appeared on various benchmarking sites.

Initially, Motorola was expected to unveil the Moto G6 series at MWC 2018. However, to our dismay, the company didn't announce the launch of any smartphones at the tech show. Apparently, we won't see any Moto smartphone in the Q1 2018.