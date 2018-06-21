Moto One Power with notch display leaks via hands-on images

It looks like Motorola geared up to announce a new Android One smartphone called Moto One Power. We have been coming across numerous reports regarding the smartphone in the recent times. One of the recent reports revealed the complete specifications of the device along with a render showing its design.

Now, a bunch of leaked hands-on images of the smartphone has emerged online. Those at TechInfoBit have posted the images of the Android One smartphone from Motorola. These images are in line with what we saw in the previously leaked renders as they show the notch at the top of the display. Besides the display notch, we get more insight into the design of the upcoming smartphone.

Moto One Power hands-on images

While many Android smartphone makers have opted for the notch display as the iPhone X, Motorola is one of the few manufacturers to have not implemented the same. It looks like this will change as the company appears to be all set to jump onto the bandwagon of notch display smartphones with the One Power.

As seen in the image above, the smartphone carries a notch at the top of the display. The notch provides room for the earpiece, selfie camera and proximity sensor. Besides the notch, the other images revealed by the website show the dual-rear camera module with the two lenses stacked vertically. Also, there is a fingerpint sensor at the rear along with the Moto branding.

The USB Type-C port is seen at the bottom along with dual speakers. Though the device appears to have ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack, there is a possibility for the same to be housed at the top edge. The volume and power keys are seen at the right of the smartphone while the SIM slot is seen at the left.

May not be the final design

Notably, these images are not the final ones. The company is yet to take the wraps off the Moto One Power and reveal an official word regarding it. There is an increased possibility for it to be a prototype of the alleged Android One smartphone from the company. This means that the company can change the design at any given them.

Will a Motorola smartphone with a design as seen above interest you? Do share your opinion from the comments section below.