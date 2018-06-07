Motorola One Power spotted on 3C certification database

Since the past few days, we have been coming across reports regarding a new Android One smartphone called Motorola One Power. This is expected to be a mid-range device featuring a dual-camera setup and an 18:9 display. Given that the Moto X5 has been canceled by the company, we can expect this new device to replace the X series.

Recently, we came across leaked renders and specifications of the smartphone. The fresh information is the leaked 3C certification listing of the alleged Motorola One Power. According to 91mobiles, the upcoming smartphone has been spotted with the model number XT1942-1.

Though the name of the device is not listed clearly on the certification website, the company filing for the certification is Motorola making us believe that it could be for the One Power. Apart from the model number, the listing does not shed light on any further specifications or features of the alleged Android One smartphone.

Motorola One Power design

Going by the previous reports, the One Power is believed to arrive with an almost bezel-less display featuring a notch at its top. The device is expected to have a relatively broader chin with the Motorola branding. Moving to its rear, the smartphone might arrive with a dual-camera setup with the two sensors stacked vertically at the top left corner. The LED flash is likely to be positioned between the two sensors.

Rumored specs

This device is said to be the second Android One smartphone from the company. The first one was the Moto X4 Android One edition launched late last year. When it comes to its specifications, the device is rumored to arrive with a 6-inch FHD+ display and get the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity.

For imaging, it is said that there will be a 16MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary sensor at the rear with f/1.8 and f/2.0 aperture respectively. Up front, it is likely to sport a 16MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture. The leaked specifications of the One Power have pointed out at 4G VoLTE, NFC, and dual SIM support. The device is said to be powered by a 3780mAh battery.