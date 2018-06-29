Moto E5 Plus to be launched in India in July; official video teaser is out

Yesterday, we came across a report suggesting that the Moto E5 will be launched soon in India. The smartphone was spotted on an Amazon India listing. Also, a promotional poster of the smartphone was spotted at a retail store in Delhi. Now, the company has started teasing Moto E5 Plus launch in India.

Motorola has released a video teaser on Twitter with the hashtag #helloentertainment. The tweet highlights three major features of the smartphone including big screen, big battery and big entertainment. Though the company is yet to confirm about the E5's launch in the country, it is expected that both the E5 Plus and E5 will be launched together in India.

July launch likely

Motorola is expected to launch the Moto E5 and E5 Plus smartphones in the country sometime in July. The official video teaser hints that the launch might happen in early July. However, an official confirmation regarding the exact launch date of the Moto E series smartphones is yet to be out.

Moto E5 Plus specifications

Motorola announced the Moto E5, E5 Plus and E5 Play smartphones in April alongside the Moto G6 series smartphones. Talking about the Moto E5 Plus, the device is believed comes fitted with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD Max Vision display with a HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone makes use of a quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage.

For imaging, the smartphone flaunts a 12MP primary camera with an aperture of f/2.0. The device arrives with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor just like the Moto E5. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with LED flash.

Connectivity wise, the Motorola smartphone is bundled with features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G VoLTE and a microSD card slot for expandable storage space. The USP of the device is its gigantic 5000mAh battery, which is touted to render a superior battery life to the Moto E5 Plus.

Expected price

The Moto E5 Plus is believed to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in the country. At this price point, there are very few models with a capacious battery. Apparently, the Moto E5 Plus equipped with a 5000mAh battery is sure to give a tough competition to its rivals on this aspect.