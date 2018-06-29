Moto E5 listed on Amazon India; priced at Rs. 10,770

Motorola unveiled the Moto E series smartphones in April alongside the Moto G6 lineup. While the Moto G6 and G6 Play were released in India earlier this month, there was no word regarding the Moto E5's release date in the country. Now, it looks like India is soon going to witness the launch of this budget smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company.

We say so as the Moto E5 has been listed on Amazon India for Rs. 10,770. The pricing might not be the exact one as the launch is yet to happen. In addition to this, the Moto E5 promotional poster was spotted at a retail store in Delhi by TechPP confirming the imminent launch of the smartphone in India.

Motorola is yet to reveal an official word regarding the launch of the Moto E5 in India. There is no clue regarding an exact launch date or pricing as of now. The promotional poster reveals that the device will have a 4000mAh battery and 18:9 max vision display.

Moto E5 specifications

Moto E5 bestows a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Though the screen resolution is low, it makes sense as it is a budget smartphone. Under its hood, this smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space, which can be further expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

Being a budget smartphone, the Moto E5 bestows a single 13MP rear camera with the ability to record FHD 1080p videos. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with the same capability. The other goodies on board the Motorola smartphone are Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 4000mAh battery. The device runs stock Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Disruption in the budget smartphone arena

Given that the Moto E5 is an affordable offering, the device will compete with budget smartphones from manufacturers such as Xiaomi. The Chinese company has a lot of bestselling offerings in the sub-Rs. 12,000 price bracket and the E5 is expected to be priced in the same range. The presence of a capacious 4000mAh battery will be the selling point of the Motorola phone to compete with its rivals buy the Xiaomi phones have better features such as selfie-centric camera features and Face Unlock. We need to wait and watch how the Motorola phone can beat the competition.