The Moto G6 Play and the Moto G6 launched in India for Rs 11,999 and 13,999, respectively

After so much of hype and advertisements, the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play are finally here in India. The Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Plau will be available from 12:00 AM on the 5th of June 2018 on Amazon and Flipkart, respectively. Similarly, both the smartphones will be available offline via Moto Hubs as well.

The Entry-level Moto G6 Play retails for Rs 11,999 and the entry-level Moto G6 retails for Rs 13,999 (for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage). The Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play will be available in open sale mode.

Offers associated with the Moto G6:

Flat Rs 1250 off on the HDFC debit and credit cards

No cost EMI up to 9 months on selected credit cards

Extra Rs 1000 off on exchange of any Motorola phone

Free 1 Year Amazon Prime subscription for Airtel Postpaid users

Offers associated with the Moto G6 Play:

Flat Rs 1000 off on the ICICI credit and debit cards

No cost EMI from Bajaj Finserve

Extra 1000 off on exchange of any Motorola smartphone

Flipkart assured Buyback guarantee





Moto G6 specs:

The Moto G6 bestows a 5.7-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. There is a 3D glass back design. Under its hood, it employs a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. For imaging, the device features dual rear cameras with 12MP and 5MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The smartphone gets the power from a 3000mAh battery and has connectivity features such as 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Moto G6 Play specs:

The Moto G6 Play adorns a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. At its core, there is a Snapdragon 430 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The camera department comprises a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo and gets the power from a more capacious 4000mAh battery. The connectivity aspects include a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and Bluetooth 4.2.