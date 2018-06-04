Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play launch: Watch the live streaming here

Motorola is all set for the launch of its mid-tier smartphones in India, where the company will be launching the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play on the 4th of June in Delhi. According to the teasers released by the company, the Moto G6 will be an Amazon exclusive smartphone, whereas the Moto G6 Play will be available on Flipkart. These smartphones were unveiled by Moto in Brazil, so the most of the specifications of these smartphones are already out. However, as of now, there is no information on the pricing of these smartphones, which will be unveiled at the launch event in Delhi.

Watch the live streaming of the launch event of the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play here. The launch event starts at 11:45 AM (IST), which will be broadcasted live on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media sites.

Moto G6 specs:

The Moto G6 bestows a 5.7-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. There is a 3D glass back design. Under its hood, it employs a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. For imaging, the device features dual rear cameras with 12MP and 5MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The smartphone gets the power from a 3000mAh battery and has connectivity features such as 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Moto G6 Play specs:

The Moto G6 Play adorns a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. At its core, there is a Snapdragon 430 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The camera department comprises a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo and gets the power from a more capacious 4000mAh battery. The connectivity aspects include a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and Bluetooth 4.2.