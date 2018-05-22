Moto G6 will be an Amazon exclusive smartphone

Motorola is all set for the launch of the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play in India on the 4th of June 2018. With these set of smartphones, the company will compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, Honor 7x, and Honor 9 Lite smartphones. According to a new teaser released by Motorola India on Twitter, the Moto G6 will be exclusively available on Amazon, whereas the Moto G6 Play will be a Flipkart exclusive. However, both phones will be available via Moto Hubs across the country.

Pricing

As of now, there is no information on the pricing of these devices. However, considering competition, the Moto G6 is likely to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 15,000 and the Moto G6 Play will have a price tag of Rs 12,000 or lesser.

Moto G6 specs

The Moto G6 bestows a 5.7-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. There is a 3D glass back design. Under its hood, it employs a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. For imaging, the device features dual rear cameras with 12MP and 5MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The smartphone gets the power from a 3000mAh battery and has connectivity features such as 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Moto G6 Play specs

The Moto G6 Play adorns a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. At its core, there is a Snapdragon 430 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The camera department comprises a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo and gets the power from a more capacious 4000mAh battery. The connectivity aspects include a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and Bluetooth 4.2.