Moto Z4 With 48MP Primary Camera Launched — Boasts Snapdragon 675 SoC, Moto MODs Support And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has finally launched its latest premium smartphone- the Moto Z4 after much hype. The latest launch comes following the announcement of Moto One Vision earlier this month. The latest entrant has been making splashes over the web via numerous leaks and rumors. Recently, the device was spotted in a listing on Geekbench as well as Amazon.

Moto Z4 Hardware and Software Features:

The Moto Z4 specifications are the same as the previous leaks and rumors have suggested. Starting with the display, the Moto Z4 adorns a tall 6.4-inch display which is an OLED panel. The display offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display features a waterdrop notch on top packs the selfie camera.

At its core, a Snapdragon 675 SoC powers the smartphone which is paired with 4GB RAM to handle all the multitasking. The device offers an onboard storage space of 128GB which is expandable via microSD card. The internal memory is expandable to up to 2TB. It will run on Android Pie OS.

For photography, the Moto Z4 packs a dual-camera setup at the rear panel. The camera sensors include a primary 48MP lens with f/1.7 aperture paired with a 12MP additional sensor. The camera features include laser autofocus, PDAF (Phase detection autofocus) and other features. The selfie camera is a 25MP snapper which has an aperture of f/2.0.

The other features include support for Moto Mods, 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB Type C port for charging and data transfers. Te device is backed by a 3,600mAh battery unit with 15W fast charging support.

Moto Z4 Pricing and availability:

Moto Z4 has been priced launched in the US with a price tag of $499 (approx Rs 34,831). This is the price of the single 4GB RAM variant. The device will be up for pre-orders in the US starting today and will be available for sale from June 6.

Motorola is yet to announce the launch of this device in India and the remaining global markets. The device will be bundled with Moto 360 Camera Mod and will be available in Flash Grey and Frost White colors. We will keep you updated with the latest information on the same.

Our take in the Moto Z4:

The Moto Z4 has been in the leaks for quite some time. The premium mid-range smartphone offers some good set of internals for its price range. The device is expected to capture some impressive shots via the 48MP camera setup. The other high-end features such as the FHD+ OLED pane, premium mid-range processor should allow the device to deliver a premium user experience.