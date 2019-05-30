Moto Z4 Geekbench Listing Sighted After Amazon Listing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu The next-generation flagship smartphone from Motorola – Moto Z4 has been leaked once again.

Motorola backed by Lenovo is working on the next-generation flagship smartphone under the Z series. Well, the talk is about the Moto Z4, which is all set to be unveiled later this year. Lately, it was spotted on a listing on the online retailer Amazon revealing its key details. Now, it has appeared on the Geekbench database shedding light on some of its key specifications.

Moto Z4 Geekbench listing

The Moto Z4 has surfaced on the benchmark listing confirming some of its specifications, as mentioned above. The listing shows that the upcoming Motorola smartphone will get the power from a Qualcomm SM6150 SoC, which is the Snapdragon 675 SoC. Also, the listing suggests that there will be Android 9 Pie out of the box. It also shows the presence of 4GB RAM instead of 6GB RAM, which is common these days.

The benchmark listing further shows that the Moto Z4 has scored 2346 points and 6248 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. These scores are on par with those of the other smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC on the benchmarking platform such as Samsung Galaxy A70 and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

What to expect from Moto Z4?

The Moto Z4 is likely to be a stock Android smartphone just like its predecessors. The device is believed to feature a USB Type-C port and a 3600mAh battery. Also, we can expect the device to be accompanied by the Moto Z4 Force, which will use the Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 8GB RAM and triple cameras at its rear.

What we think about Moto Z4?

We have seen three generations of flagship smartphones under the Moto Z series so far. These devices feature high-end specifications and support the Moto Mods accessories that can be snapped on the rear with a 16-pin connector. While the Geekbench listing of the standard Moto Z4 shows mid-range specs, we can expect the company to bring high-end variants with increased storage and RAM capacities at the time of launch. Notably, these Motorola offerings have set a unique trend for themselves in the market and we need to see how well these devices fare this year.