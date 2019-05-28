Moto Z4 briefly listed on Amazon with 48MP camera and 6.4-inch OLED display News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The leaked renders suggest that there will be an octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor backing up the smartphone.

Motorola has launched a couple of smartphones this year including the Moto G7 series and the Moto One Vision smartphone. Apart from these smartphones, the internet is flooded with the leaks surrounding the Moto Z4 smartphone. The upcoming smartphone by the Lenovo-backed brand has been making splashes over the web for quite some time. Now, the device has been leaked once again confirming the previously suggested specifications.

The Moto Z4 will be launched as a successor to the Moto Z3 which was launched last year. The upcoming Motorola smartphone has been spotted on an accidental Amazon listing. The device has been spotted in the Amazon listing by Reddit user called Jetfire007. The listing reveals some of the key specifications of the smartphone. However, it has been now taken down by the company.

Moto Z4 expected specifications and features:

The leaked renders suggest that there will be an octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor backing up the smartphone. The chipset will be accompanied by Adreno 608 GPU and 4GB RAM for high-resolution graphics and multitasking respectively. The smartphone will offer a native storage space of 128GB and will support an external microSD card of up to 2TB. It will ship with Android Pie firmware out-of-the-box.

In terms of display, the Moto Z4 will offer a huge 6.4-inch OLED display with an FHD+ screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and boasts a waterdrop style notch on top for the front camera. The smartphone features an under-display fingerprint scanner, making it first Moto smartphone to offer this feature.

As for the optics, the Amazon listing of the Moto Z4 confirms the previously leaked 48MP primary camera sensor at the rear. For selfies and video chats, the waterdrop notch on the top of the display will pack a 25MP snapper. Besides, the smartphone is said to offer the same design as its predecessor, the Moto Z3.

The camera setup comes with a protruding design and the connector pins for Moto Mods are placed at the bottom. Motorola is yet to announce the official launch date of the Moto Z4 in the global market. We will keep you posted with the latest information on the same, so stay tuned with us.

via