Motorola One Vision vs other smartphones with 48MP rear camera
The Motorola One Vision from Motorola has evolved out to be the most tech-advanced ware. And all the credit goes to its highly-advanced camera system which is powered by AI and Quad Pixel technology. Moreover, if your concerned feature is a 48MP sensor, you can go for other devices in the list below.
The Vision's 48MP camera has features like OIS and innovative night vision mode which in coordination will generate sharp and detailed images even in darker lighting conditions. Its camera offers quadruple times the light sensitivity, which ultimately produces incredibly sharp pictures with greatly reduced noise. Its new portrait lighting feature also looks amazing which will glam your images to the highest level.
From the list, you can pick a few other devices as their camera also paves a cleaner way for the revolutionary trip. Additional aspects that escalate the beauty of 48MP of these phones are ultra-wide lens and telephoto lens which enhances the zooming, offering the next-gen images. There are a couple of other features that also look really impressive.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4
OPPO F11 Pro
Best Price of OPPO F11 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo V15 Pro
Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48 MP + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Honor View 20
Best Price of Honor View 20
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + secondary camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Oneplus 7
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with fast charging (5V - 4A)
Oneplus 7 Pro
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera and 8MP T+ 16MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 Fast Charging (5V/6A)
OPPO A9x
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging