Motorola One Vision vs other smartphones with 48MP rear camera

The Motorola One Vision from Motorola has evolved out to be the most tech-advanced ware. And all the credit goes to its highly-advanced camera system which is powered by AI and Quad Pixel technology. Moreover, if your concerned feature is a 48MP sensor, you can go for other devices in the list below.

The Vision's 48MP camera has features like OIS and innovative night vision mode which in coordination will generate sharp and detailed images even in darker lighting conditions. Its camera offers quadruple times the light sensitivity, which ultimately produces incredibly sharp pictures with greatly reduced noise. Its new portrait lighting feature also looks amazing which will glam your images to the highest level.

From the list, you can pick a few other devices as their camera also paves a cleaner way for the revolutionary trip. Additional aspects that escalate the beauty of 48MP of these phones are ultra-wide lens and telephoto lens which enhances the zooming, offering the next-gen images. There are a couple of other features that also look really impressive.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4 OPPO F11 Pro Best Price of OPPO F11 Pro

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo V15 Pro Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP + 8MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Honor View 20 Best Price of Honor View 20

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + secondary camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Oneplus 7 Key Specs 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with fast charging (5V - 4A) Oneplus 7 Pro Key Specs 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera and 8MP T+ 16MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 Fast Charging (5V/6A) OPPO A9x Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4020mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging