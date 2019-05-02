Moto Z4 massive leak leaves nothing to imagination News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Complete specifications and press render of Moto Z4 have emerged online.

Motorola took the wraps off the Moto Z3 and Z3 Play smartphones back in 2018. As the other devices in the Z series, these also support Moto Mods. Now, it looks like it is time to witness the launch of the next-generation Z series smartphone in the coming months.

Recently, a Motorola marketing material has shed light on the complete specifications of the alleged Moto Z4. Also, the Twitter-based tipster @evleaks has shared a press image of the smartphone revealing its design from all angles.

Moto Z4 render leaks

From the render revealed by @evleaks, the Moto Z4 appears to sport a waterdrop notch at the top of the display, a single rear camera at the center enclosed with a circular ring and the 16-pin connector for the Moto Mods. It also confirms the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom along with a microUSB charging port.

Moto Z4 specifications

As per the leaked marketing material, the Moto Z4 is likely to be launched with a 6.4-inch OLED display with a FHD resolution. The screen is believed to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. This is relatively larger than the 6.22-inch display tipped by the previous speculations.

This upcoming Motorola smartphone is said to run stock Android 9 Pie with features such as Google Lens and Digital Wellbeing features and Motorola features such as Moto Experiences, Moto Actions and Moto Display. Under its hood, this smartphone is believed to employ a Snapdragon 675 SoC with support for 5G, thanks to the 5G Moto Mod from the company.

On the camera front, it is likely to use a 48MP sensor at its rear with the company's Quad Pixel technology that will combine four pixels into a single large pixel. The document reveals that with the Quad Pixel feature will deliver sharp photos. Further, it will have the rumored Night Vision mode, which is speculated to be similar to Google's Night Shift. The selfie camera is said to be a 25MP selfie camera with the Group Selfie feature. There will be AI integration and AR stickers support too.

When it comes to the other features, the alleged Moto Z4 is claimed to feature a water-repellent design sans IP rating, this hints that there will be a splash-proof nanocoating as seen in the previous Motorola phones. It will also retain the 3.5mm headphone jack as its predecessor. The device is believed to be fueled by a 3600mAh battery with support for TurboCharge.

Given that the existing flagship smartphones arrive with dual and triple cameras at its rear, the Moto Z4, which is a flagship device is rumored to feature a single camera at its rear. Of course, a single camera with enough software optimizations should be enough, would you prefer such device?