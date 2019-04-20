Moto Z4 specifications leaked: Features 48 MP primary camera News oi-Vivek Here are the specifications of the Moto Z4

It is almost confirmed that Motorola, the Lenovo smartphone subsidiary brand is all set to launch the 4th Gen Motorola smartphone. Now, the specifications of the Moto Z4 has been leaked.

According to the leak, the Moto Z4 does look similar to the Moto Z4 Play, which is an affordable version of the Moto Z4. Even a few of the specifications are identical to the Moto Z4 Play.

No flagship 800 series chipset

For the first time, Motorola is using a 600 series chipset on the Moto Z series flagship smartphone, and the Moto Z4 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the same chipset that powers the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The Z4 will have a 6.4-inch display, slightly more significant than the 6.22-inch display on the Moto Z4 Play. Like most of the modern smartphones, the device has smartphone has a water-drop notch display with narrow bezel-design. The device has a metal unibody design with a camera cutout bulging out from the body, and this is the first Moto Z series smartphone with a water-drop notch design.

Coming to the optics, the smartphone will have a 48 MP primary camera, and the device is most likely to use the Sony IMX 586 sensor with a massive 25 MP selfie camera. The Moto Z4 will house a 3600 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB type C port, and the smartphone is most likely to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Like every other Motorola Android smartphones, the device will run on stock Android OS with 4G LTE and VoLTE support. As one can expect, the Motorola Moto Z4 will support 5G network using an external Moto MOD. As of now, there is no information price of the Moto Z4. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the Moto Z4.

