Bezel-less Moto Z4 with Snapdragon 855 SoC spotted online: Expected to launch on the 3rd of April News oi-Vivek Moto Z4 is most likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor

Motorola' last flagship smartphone was the Motorola Moto Z3, which was launched in 2017. Now, the company is pumped up to launch the all new Motorola Moto Z4 with the latest flagship hardware in the market.

The Motorola Moto Z4 has been leaked online, revealing some of the design aspects and the specifications of the device. Here are the possible features, and specs sheet of the Moto Z4, which does look similar to the Moto Z4 Play, which is an affordable version of the Moto Z4.

Moto Z4 design

In terms of design, the Moto Z4 does look a bit similar to the Moto Z3 with slim design. Unlike the Moto Z3, the Moto Z4 has an almost bezel-less design with a water-drop notch display on the top. The Moto Z4 is expected to the highest screen-to-body ratio that we have seen on a Motorola device.

The Moto Z4 does not feature a physical fingerprint sensor, and the device is most likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, making it the first Motorola smartphone to do so.

Moto Z4 specifications

According to leaks and speculations, the Moto Z4 is expected to pack in a 6.4 or 6.4-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by the latest generation Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the device with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The phone will have dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

Interestingly, the Moto Z4 has a single camera on the back, and the phone is most likely to feature the Sony IMX 586 sensor, which is being used on the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Honor View20. The Sony IMX 586 camera sensor is capable of capturing 4K videos and can shoot true 48 MP images with a significant amount of details.

On the bottom portion, the Moto Z4 has a USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with stock Android UI. As of now, there is no confirmation on the launch date of the Moto Z4, considering the speculations, the Moto Z4 will launch on the 3rd of April 2019.

Source: 91Mobiles