Moto Z4 Play with water-drop notch and a 3.5 mm headphone jack leaked

In the past few weeks, we learned about the upcoming Moto G7 series of smartphones with a water-drop notch. And now, we have the first set of leaked renders of the Moto Z4 Play from the flagship Moto Z4 series.

The Moto Z4 Play is most likely to be the most affordable smartphone in the Moto Z4 series of devices with support for Moto MODs. Considering the renders, the Moto Z4 Play will be compatible with the already available Moto MODs and the next generation Moto MODs.

Moto Z4 Play leaked specifications

The Moto Z4 Play is expected to come with a 6.2-inch display with a water-drop notch to offer higher screen to body ratio. Unlike the Moto Z3, the Moto Z4 Play has a 3.5 mm headphone jack with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing.

The smartphone is most likely to support 5G connectivity using a Moto MOD, which is also expected to launch with the Moto Z4 Play. The Moto Z4 Play has a single primary camera on the back.

As of now, there is no information on the position of the fingerprint sensor, and the smartphone is most likely to have a side mounted or an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Moto Z4 Play looks like a premium mid-tier smartphone with an all-glass design and a glass sandwich design with metal mid-frame. The company is most likely to launch the Moto Z4 Play at the upcoming MWC 2019. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Moto Z4 Play in India.

Via