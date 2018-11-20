Motorola's flagship device Odin to be powered by Snapdragon 8150 SoC

Motorola, the American smartphone manufacturer has introduced some decent smartphones this year. The company's latest offering Motorola One Power packs some decent hardware for its price tag and offers a lag free performance. The Motorola One Power is company's first smartphone which comes under Android One program; this means that the device is first in line to receive the Android updates and security patches. Now, it appears that the company is prepping up for its next release which will be a flagship offering.

As per a report from XDA, Motorola is now working towards a new flagship phone which is codenamed as Motorola Odin. The Motorola Odin is rumored to be under development in North America and it might be Verizon Exclusive in the country.

The suggested smartphone's basic variant will be available in 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. Powering the Motorola Odin will be the latest Snapdragon 8150 processor. The device will ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and will come pre-installed with Moto Mods which we already have seen in the company's previous releases.

Motorola had first introduced the Moto Mod support along with the Moto Z lineup in 2016. Considering that the Motorola Odin could be Motorola Z4, the smartphone will the 4th generation of Moto Z series of smartphones. While Verizon has successfully tested the 5G Data transmission with Moto Z3, it would be safe to assume that Motorola Odin might come with 5G capabilities.

Motorola is also working on an in-display fingerprint scanner; however, it is not immediately clear whether it's for Odin or any other upcoming Motorola smartphone. While the company is yet to confirm any details regarding the same, it is being suggested that the Motorola Odin could be the Motorola Z4. With all the rumors and speculations, we would love to see a 5G enabled smartphone by the company. We are waiting for the company to confirm the rumors and it would be interesting to see what new Motorola has in store for the users.