Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto Z4 chipset and storage details leak

Lenovo owned Motorola is expected to launch mid-range smartphones in the Moto G series sometime next year. Also, we can expect the company to launch the next generation Z series smartphone later in 2019. Though there are several months for the launch of these smartphones, we have been coming across several reports revealing what we can expect from these devices.

The latest leak has shows the key details of these upcoming Motorola smartphones. It also reveals that the flagship Moto Z4 would arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 SoC, which will be launched soon. This is interesting as the current generation flagship - the Moto Z3 uses the Snapdragon 835 SoC, which is an outdated SoC instead of the Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus leak

As per a tweet by the Twitter-based tipster Andri Yatim, the Moto G7 will use the Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The high-end variant - the Moto G7 Plus is believed to use a Snapdragon 700 series SoC, which could be the Snapdragon 710 chipset. This processor is likely to be coupled with either 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

Moto G7 and G7 Plus renders leak

Recently, we came across the leaked renders of the upcoming Moto G series smartphones. These renders showed the presence of a dual camera module at the rear with the two lenses positioned horizontally. Also, there appears to be a waterdrop notch display and a relatively thicker chin at the bottom.

Moto Z4 details leak

Moto Z4, the upcoming flagship smartphone is likely to make use of the upcoming flagship Snapdragon 8150 SoC. This chipset is likely to use 64GB/128GB storage space and 6GB RAM.

As of now, the tipster has not revealed any information regarding the other specifications and features of these upcoming smartphones from the company. But as there is enough time for the launch, we can get to know more details in the coming months.